The emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant is introducing a new wave of operating restrictions for cinemas in several countries around the world. In the North America market, Canadian cinemas in the province of Ontario had to scramble with a short notice order to institute 50 percent capacity restrictions and a ban on concessions sales on the Saturday of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s opening weekend. This forced circuits like Cineplex and Landmark to add new screens and showtimes in order to best accommodate clients who had bought advanced tickets for those dates. Despite the unanticipated disruption, Spider-Man: No Way Home was still able to register the third-highest domestic opening weekend in North America.

