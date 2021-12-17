Khloe Kardashian Feels Tristan, Maralee Paternity Drama ‘Was a Wake-Up Call’: She ‘Won’t Stay Silent’

Khloé Kardashian “won‘t stay silent” about on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama with Maralee Nichols, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Everyone wants Khloe‘s two cents on the situation, but that‘s not going to happen. She‘s staying in her lane, for now anyway,” the source says to In Touch. “Will it be addressed on their new Hulu series? I don‘t see how it can‘t be. Khloé won‘t stay silent, but she‘s not about to bash Maralee.”

Fans have been looking at the Good American founder’s social media for cryptic messages after Nichols broke her silence in a bombshell tell-all interview published on Friday, December 17.

“I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday,” Nichols claimed in a statement to E! News, noting that she is a fitness model and has been a resident of California since 2019. She alleged, “I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

According to Nichols, she found out about her pregnancy a few weeks after her trip to Boston, claiming she informed the Sacramento Kings player, 30, that she was expecting in North Carolina after he invited her to see him again in late April.

Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, sharing that she was induced on November 29 because of a “placenta abnormality.”

If Nichols’ child is indeed Thompson’s, it would be his third. The power forward now shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with Kardashian, 37.

Given that a judge has since ruled to dismiss Thompson’s case in Texas, it appears Nichols’ lawsuit will still be ongoing in California. Nichols said she has no interest in a “romantic relationship” and just wants to coparent with the basketball player.

As the legal drama between Thompson and Nichols unfolds, Kardashian is looking at the bigger picture, the insider explains to In Touch.

“Tristan [allegedly] has three children with three different women, and while it’s not ideal, the women will always be connected because of the kids,” the insider says. “This was the wake-up call Khloé needed. She’s got her own life to live and she’s over waiting for Tristan to change. Right now, this is all between Tristan and Maralee. Hopefully, it will all get worked out, it’s not really Khloé’s business.”