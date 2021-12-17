ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Feels Tristan, Maralee Paternity Drama ‘Was a Wake-Up Call’: She ‘Won’t Stay Silent’

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 6 days ago

Khloé Kardashian “won‘t stay silent” about on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama with Maralee Nichols, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Everyone wants Khloe‘s two cents on the situation, but that‘s not going to happen. She‘s staying in her lane, for now anyway,” the source says to In Touch. “Will it be addressed on their new Hulu series? I don‘t see how it can‘t be. Khloé won‘t stay silent, but she‘s not about to bash Maralee.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJGkL_0dPwZ2z500
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Fans have been looking at the Good American founder’s social media for cryptic messages after Nichols broke her silence in a bombshell tell-all interview published on Friday, December 17.

“I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday,” Nichols claimed in a statement to E! News, noting that she is a fitness model and has been a resident of California since 2019. She alleged, “I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

According to Nichols, she found out about her pregnancy a few weeks after her trip to Boston, claiming she informed the Sacramento Kings player, 30, that she was expecting in North Carolina after he invited her to see him again in late April.

Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, sharing that she was induced on November 29 because of a “placenta abnormality.”

If Nichols’ child is indeed Thompson’s, it would be his third. The power forward now shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with Kardashian, 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlJBH_0dPwZ2z500
Shutterstock(2)

Given that a judge has since ruled to dismiss Thompson’s case in Texas, it appears Nichols’ lawsuit will still be ongoing in California. Nichols said she has no interest in a “romantic relationship” and just wants to coparent with the basketball player.

As the legal drama between Thompson and Nichols unfolds, Kardashian is looking at the bigger picture, the insider explains to In Touch.

“Tristan [allegedly] has three children with three different women, and while it’s not ideal, the women will always be connected because of the kids,” the insider says. “This was the wake-up call Khloé needed. She’s got her own life to live and she’s over waiting for Tristan to change. Right now, this is all between Tristan and Maralee. Hopefully, it will all get worked out, it’s not really Khloé’s business.”

Comments / 49

Dyanne Brown
5d ago

Well she got with him when his sons Mom was very much pregnant, she flaunted their relationship while his sons Mom was pregnant, sooooo

Reply(1)
33
Sisterly☀️
5d ago

Unfortunately these athletes are never loyal to any woman. No matter how beautiful you are or your financial status they all cheat. It’s the species nature. Now you have to worry about the men with other men now. SMH it never ends and signs of the end of times.

Reply(3)
20
Tweety43
4d ago

these women so irritating. They so money hungry that they allow anything just to get some money. this may got pregnant on purpose, she knew this man wasn't any good.

Reply(2)
9
Related
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why the Kardashian-Jenners Are Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's Latest Legal Request

Watch: Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance After Instagram Outage. Rob Kardashian's legal battle with Blac Chyna continues to be a family affair. As a February 2022 trial looms of Rob's assault and battery allegations against his former fiancée, the mother of his young daughter, Dream Kardashian, has subpoenaed other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to sit for further depositions as part of her defense strategy.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#Paternity#Basketball Player#Hulu#Good American#Maserati#Uber
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off her natural curls in ab-baring photos

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her curls. The 37-year-old reality star rocked her natural hair texture for a series of Instagram photos Thursday. She posed for a couple close-up shots of her voluminous ‘do, before showing off her abs in her brand’s Good American Classic ‘90s Tank ($45) and a pair of unzipped jeans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Confesses She’s A ‘Strict’ Parent & Lives By A ‘Militant’ Schedule

Khloe Kardashian believes in keeping a ‘strict’ routine for daughter True — but not all of her famous siblings are as disciplined of parents. Khloe Kardashian, 37, has a strict parenting strategy. The reality star offered a peek into how she raises daughter True Thompson, 3, during the Mom Confessions segment of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Nov. 30. “I have a schedule,” said Khloe, who shares True with on/off beau Tristan Thompson, 30. “I’m very militant with how I parent True. I believe that a schedule saves everything.” The star went on to knock some of her famous family’s parenting skills, saying, “Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Maralee Nichols Welcomes Baby Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Lawsuit

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols has already given birth to her baby alleged to be Tristan Thompson’s third child on Thursday, December 2. Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, December 3, of her infant’s arrival after Life & Style confirmed that Nichols is suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support in a court filing completed a few weeks ago, claiming she and the power forward conceived on March 13 while celebrating his 30th birthday together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Hills Pioneer

Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home over the weekend. The 24-year-old star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - and she celebrated with her family and some close friends as her due date approaches.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Feeling Merry! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in Now-Deleted Family Christmas Video With Kourtney

’Tis the season! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family Christmas video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a now-deleted clip from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok. The adorable 23-second video shared by a Kardashian Instagram fan page on Thursday, December 9, showed Kourtney, 42, dressed in turquoise sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things festive while wearing reindeer antlers as she held a pony stick toy while walking around what appeared to be 24-year-old Kylie’s home.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy