Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Owner says restored historic Gottlieb Building will open early next year

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
 6 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 115-year-old Gottlieb Building located at 641 Arnold Avenue, will once again open its doors as a multi-use space and market early next year, according to owner Steve Fisher, who is converting the historic two-story structure into a market and boutique hotel.

Mr. Fisher estimates that the first floor will be open in either February or March of next year. He said the first floor will be an open market where vendors will be offering a variety of food, goods and entertainment.

The second floor will house a seven-room hotel that is expected to open six months later, Mr. Fisher said.

“The second floor will take a little bit longer. It’s going to be a boutique hotel,” he said. “We felt both of those things will hopefully help revitalize the town, and bring some vibrancy to the downtown as well as preserving this pretty cool building.”

Darryl Monticello and Don Slaght of North East Construction and Development, as well as Hollston Realty Group, have teamed up to restore and preserve the building.

