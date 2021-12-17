Owner says restored historic Gottlieb Building will open early next year

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 115-year-old Gottlieb Building located at 641 Arnold Avenue, will once again open its doors as a multi-use space and market early next year, according to owner Steve Fisher, who is converting the historic two-story structure into a market and boutique hotel.

Mr. Fisher estimates that the first floor will be open in either February or March of next year. He said the first floor will be an open market where vendors will be offering a variety of food, goods and entertainment.

The second floor will house a seven-room hotel that is expected to open six months later, Mr. Fisher said.

“The second floor will take a little bit longer. It’s going to be a boutique hotel,” he said. “We felt both of those things will hopefully help revitalize the town, and bring some vibrancy to the downtown as well as preserving this pretty cool building.”

Darryl Monticello and Don Slaght of North East Construction and Development, as well as Hollston Realty Group, have teamed up to restore and preserve the building.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.