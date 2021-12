JaVale McGee totaled 10 points (5-7 FG), ten rebounds, nine assists, and one block in the Suns’ 108-90 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. McGee double-doubled in the Suns’ win over the Lakers, putting up 10.0 points and collecting 10.0 rebounds. Look, the guy has played well enough and long enough to warrant fantasy consideration even though he has a limited, albeit consistent, role off the bench. I'm not saying he is a sure-fire bet for impactful value, but I am saying he could be a great asset for opening more possibilities for your lineup if positioned correctly.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO