December 18, 2021, 7:07 PM · Here we go again. One of the world's most-visited theme parks has announced that it is closing again due to the pandemic. Efteling will be closed until at least January 14, due to another hard lockdown in The Netherlands. This also means that the announced openings of the rethemed Sirocco and Archipel attractions in the new World of Sindbad area will be delayed, as well. Those attractions had been scheduled to open January 1, as Efteling kicked off its 70th anniversary year.

