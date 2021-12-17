ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

12 states with the highest Crime Rate are run by Liberals

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can America do to lower our skyrocketing crime rates? For more information,...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States With Most Property Crimes

Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Liberal states, cities go overboard over omicron

Here’s what we know about the omicron variant — next to nothing. But that hasn’t kept officials — in liberal states and cities, of course — from once again declaring Draconian measures to address the COVID-19 virus, including mask mandates for every resident and business and requirements to provide proof of vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
247wallst.com

Cities With the Highest and Lowest Divorce Rates

Every married couple walks down the aisle believing they will be together forever. Sadly, it doesn’t always work out that way, resulting in divorce. More than 29 million Americans, or roughly 11% of the adult population, have shed a spouse, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census considers only people who are legally divorced and who have not remarried.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KSLTV

Utah ranks as 12th happiest state, has 5th highest rate of ‘serious mental health’ problem

In a ranking of the happiest states in the U.S., Utah is listed 12th but also had the fifth most adults suffering from serious mental health problems. The overall happiness ranking was measured by combining six statistical categories — including a look at “serious mental illness” — to create a happiness score and ranking for all 50 states. It also measured the happiest countries in the world where the U.S. ranked 16.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Larson
Person
Dan Newhouse
983thesnake.com

Conservative Boise State Professor Harassed by Liberals

I’ve been following this story because it shows you how difficult it can be to hold an unpopular opinion. Once the elites have set the standard for civilized discussion, all other voices are to be silenced. It happened a few years ago in North Carolina. A conservative college professor wrote a syndicated column and advocated for traditional marriage and old-fashioned values. He was eventually forced out of his job by the mob. Not long afterward, he took his own life. Liberals celebrated his dismissal and his death.
BOISE, ID
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#United States#Liberals
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy