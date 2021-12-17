Beyoncé Joins TikTok & Gains 250k Followers Instantly, New Album Reportedly Releasing In Q1

Beyoncé joins Tiktok and gains a quarter-million followers instantly, hinting that her next era is about to begin.

We all know by now Beyoncé doesn’t do social media besides getting her fits off, and that’s not a bad thing. We will take every fit pic in her iPhone and be happy but of course, we want more.

Now it seems the singer is finally moving on to the latest trendy social media platform: TikTok . Last night, Bey joined the platform without any announcement and has already gained 250,000 followers instantly.

As for why she would join Tiktok and socialize with us regular folk, many quickly pointed out that a new era and album could be upon us. There was good reason for the speculation as an Instagram post was spotted claiming Beyoncé (with Hov by her side) took a trip to see what Vinyl colors were available. This could have been nothing, but it’s clearly about time for us to get blessed by the queen soon.

Now, HitsDailyDouble has confirmed Beyoncé will release new music in the first quarter of the year as assumed by fans on social media. How the album comes at us has yet to be seen but from her numerous deals, we doubt it will simply be a release on streaming services. We can expect a top-notch rollout as always.

