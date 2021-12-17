ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts Crashes George Clooney’s Interview In The Most Hilarious Way Possible: Watch

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago

The ‘Pretty Woman’ star made a surprise cameo during George Clooney’s appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

George Clooney, 60, had a surprise for Jimmy Kimmel, 54, and Daniel Ranieri, 10, when appearing for a virtual late night interview on Thursday December 16! Julia Roberts, 54, briefly popped on George’s screen, while he gave an interview with the young Daniel, who stars in his new movie The Tender Bar along with Ben Affleck. George’s Ocean’s 12 co-star drifted onto the screen, and then slowly moved away from the camera, while George like he didn’t see her.

Jimmy was about ask Daniel if whose portrayal of Batman he liked better, his Tender Bar co-star (Ben in Batman V. Superman and Justice League) or director (George in Batman & Robin), when Julia suddenly appeared alongside George. She looked stunning, as she kept a straight face, while wearing a white sleeveless top and a pair of sunglasses. “Holy moly. George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the woman sitting next to you,” he said as the Michael Clayton actor seemed confused. “There’s a woman sitting next to you!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7esw_0dPwWUyd00
Julia silently appeared during George’s recent interview. (Shutterstock)

George looked around and pretended he didn’t see her, and Jimmy laughed out loud, as she slowly moved away. “Maybe I hallucinated that! I don’t know. Wow, it sure looked like Julia Roberts though,” he said, before turning the attention to the young Tender Bar star. “Hey Daniel, have you ever seen Pretty Woman?” Jimmy asked, but the pre-teen star said he hadn’t. “You’re gonna love it.”

Even though Julia’s cameo was a shock to Jimmy, it shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise, because the two have starred together in a number of movies. Besides Ocean’s, both actors also co-starred in Money Monster and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The pair are also currently in the process of filming Ticket to Paradise together, according to IMDb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQYUS_0dPwWUyd00
George and Julia have co-starred in tons of movies and are clearly good friends. (Shutterstock)

The rest of the interview was equally hilarious, with George and Daniel teasing the late night host, about not being able to give Daniel a PlayStation 5. Jimmy also followed up to find out who Daniel’s preferred Batman was, and to everyone’s surprise, he said, “Christian Bale.”

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
People

George Clooney Declined $35M 'for One Day's Work' to Do Ad: Amal and I 'Decided It's Not Worth It'

George Clooney is explaining how he picks and chooses job opportunities. In an interview with The Guardian about directing his new film The Tender Bar, the 60-year-old was asked whether he feels he has "enough money now" at this stage in his life. That's when Clooney revealed, "Well, yeah. I was offered $35 million for one day's work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it's not worth it.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Watch: Holidays With "Sing 2" Cast: Matthew McConaughey & More!. Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film Sing 2, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes—and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
MOVIES
DesignerzCentral

Latest George Clooney Rumor Says He’s Having A Third Baby With Amal

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney expecting a baby? One report says the two are getting ready for baby number three. Gossip Cop investigates. Just about every detail in this story is radically off. The Clooneys never had a rough patch in the first place. Contrary to many, many tabloid stories, George and Amal are happily together. George has always spoken very highly of Amal, so they’re doing great.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

George Clooney Says His Twin Children’s Personalities Are ‘Night & Day’

George Clooney has gotten candid before about his emotional decision to have kids with wife Amal, and has revealed hilarious anecdotes about the ways his children have pranked him. He’s even discussed his reasoning behind giving their kids traditional names. The father of two shared a little bit more about his twin children, 4-year-old son Alexander and daughter Ella, and opened up about their extremely different personalities.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts’ Husband: Everything to Know About Daniel Moder & Their 19-Year Marriage

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 and share three children together. Get to know more abut Daniel as a husband and father here. Daniel Moder, 52, is widely known as Julia Roberts‘ husband and father to her three children, but there’s a lot more to him than those titles! The talented cinematographer and the popular 54-year-old actress tend to keep a low-profile when it comes to their marriage and family, but there have been public glimpses of their lives over the years, and Daniel’s own background is quite impressive. Find out more about him and his family life with Julia below!
