Labelle, FL

LaBelle man faces life in prison for pawn shop heist

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla.– A federal jury convicted Raynaldo Ray Quiroga for a May 2021 pawn shop heist.

Quiroga wore a law enforcement-style uniform complete with a badge and holster when he stormed the shop on Hickpochee Avenue. According to officials, the man tied up pawn shop employees before stealing six guns from the store.

During the investigation, information led deputies to Quiroga’s home, where he lives with his girlfriend. When they executed a search warrant, authorities said they found several items in his car that were used during the robbery.

Friday, Quiroga was convicted on charges of robbery with a firearm, three counts of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm during a felony, grand theft of firearms, tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC2 Fort Myers

