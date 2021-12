In a wild story out of India, a menacing troop of monkeys has declared war on a village's dog population and residents believe that the bizarre campaign of violence is being driven by revenge. According to a local media report, the site of the very strange conflict is the small community of Lavool, which is home to approximately 5,000 people. Around three months ago, villagers say, an incident occurred wherein an infant monkey was killed by some dogs and the fatal encounter sparked a thirst for revenge from the other simians living in the area. Since that time, it is claimed that a staggering 250 puppies have been killed by marauding troops of monkeys that snatch the unfortunate animals and drop them from great heights.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO