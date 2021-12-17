ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

He Tried It: Tommy Hilfiger, You Are Not The First Streetwear Designer

By Lauren W. Williams (@dcfashionblogger)
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMCgq_0dPwW8t800

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

In case you missed it, American-designer Tommy Hilfiger recently made news after being presented the Outstanding Achievement Award from the British Fashion Council at The 2021 Fashion Awards presented by TikTok on November 29 . Held since 1989, this year’s celebration was the first in-person event since 2019.

But it wasn’t Hilfiger’s award that made headlines among many Black fashion lovers. It was his comments afterward.

On December 7, HypeBeast covered an interview with Hilfiger where he “reflected on his legacy” and described himself as “the first streetwear designer.” You read that right: he called himself THE FIRST.

Black Twitter and Instagram responded to his comments immediately. Fashion and entertainment creator and personality, April Walker called out Hilfiger’s “AUDACITY” and re-enforced the need for Black media outlets.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kiki Kitty (@kikikittydoll)

HypeBeast has since updated the story with a new quote from Hilfiger after giving him “the opportunity to clarify and provide context for his remarks relating to streetwear and its origins.” Part of Hilfiger’s quote reads:

“Long before it was the established norm, I knew I wanted our brand to connect and collaborate with the people who were creating and curating pop culture in that moment. In the ‘90s I saw the streetwear trend emerging in an incredible way with pioneers like Stüssy and Dapper Dan paving the way. Inspired by their style, and through our early relationships with hip hop artists like Grand Puba, Snoop Dogg, and Aaliyah, our connection to and involvement in streetwear became an integral part of our brand history and DNA that still continues today, especially in our Tommy Jeans label where we stay closely connected to music and modern streetwear culture.”

He then goes on naming the late Virgil Abloh and Kerby Jean-Raymond as creative geniuses.

Am I the only one who feels like Hilfiger is trying to clean up his initial statements by telling us about how many “Black friends” he has? Is this Déjà vu?

This isn’t the first time Hilfiger has had to “clean up” his alleged statements related to his clothing line, the contributions of Black people, or the Black community itself. Most 80s babies should remember before ‘cancel culture’ had an official name – and Black Twitter to amplify it – Hilfiger was cancelled by many after he allegedly said that his clothes weren’t made for Black people (or really any people of color).

Some call this an “urban legend” from the fall of 1996 , when an email circulated saying that Hilfiger made racist comments while on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” stating that if he’d known that Black people would be wearing his clothing, then he would never have made them. Hilfiger’s company refuted the rumor immediately and he went on several shows, including the Wendy Williams show to speak on this.

Whether the urban legend is true or not, Hilfiger’s recent comments are egregious enough. Hilfiger is dead wrong in his assertion that he is or was the first streetwear designer. A simple Google search determines that.

In addition to the icons Hilfiger mentioned in his “take two” statement, many credit Willi Smith as the inventor of streetwear. Smith was one of the most successful early Black designers in the fashion industry with WilliWear Limited. His label launched in 1976. Tommy Hilfiger – the brand – wasn’t established until 1985.

What should also be noted in this conversation are the many designers of color that never had a voice, the money to sew their names in the back of clothing, or the overall resources to reach a national platform. Barriers to access existed in the 80s and they still exist now. Hilfiger’s comments negate this persistent issue.

We can’t take away the iconic looks Hilfiger has created and the many Black celebrities, singers, artists, and models that have worn his brand. But we can raise our eyebrow every time Hilfiger lets his inherent bias show.

I mean, if you want just take credit for the contributions of Black designers while exploiting them, just say that. Matter of fact, Mr. Hilfiger, why don’t you say less.

RELATED STORIES:

Red Carpet Rundown: The Fashion Hitters At The 2021 Fashion Awards

Met Gala Recap: HB’s Editors Highlight The Best & Worst Fashion Moments

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
WWD

The People We Lost in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Major fashion designers, industry executives and prominent figures in the fashion world were among those that died in 2021. The year saw several major deaths among long-revered fashion designers, including former longtime Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz, who passed away in April due to complications with COVID-19. The designer was credited with rejuvenating the French fashion house during his tenure from 2001 to 2015, and later combined his design ethos with technology for the launch of his fashion label AZ Factory earlier this year.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Six Finalists

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has revealed the six finalists of the 2021 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, who were selected from more than 430 applications received from start-ups and scale-ups globally. The third edition of the program strives to continue amplifying and supporting entrepreneurs of color who are working to advance their communities, while fostering a more inclusive future of fashion.More from WWDBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2020 Over a multistep yearlong process, applications were thoroughly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Willi Smith
Person
Virgil Abloh
Footwear News

Designer Autumn Adeigbo’s Colorful Dresses Are Taking Over Fashion — Now She’s Tackling Shoes

You may be hearing about buzzy designer Autumn Adeigbo more than ever, but she’s not an overnight success. With a degree in Economics from Spelman College and another in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design, Adeigbo founded her namesake label in 2016 after years of preparation and perseverance. The designer was first inspired by her Nigerian mother, who sewed her clothes as a little girl. After being expelled from boarding school with a strict uniform dress code, her love of fashion — and pushing its boundaries — was solidified. Before launching her namesake brand, Adeigbo cut her teeth interning with Betsey...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Virgil Abloh: Trailblazing designer who merged streetwear with high fashion

Virgil Abloh, who has died of cancer aged 41, was an American fashion designer whose styles attracted an audience for everything from clothing and footwear to music and furniture.Three years ago, Louis Vuitton made the streetwear guru artistic director of its menswear collection. When his first show that year for the French fashion house, in the gardens of the Palais Royal, Paris, featured the spring/summer 2019 collection on a rainbow-coloured runway, Abloh invited hundreds of students to it, recognising the power they held in an online age to make or break a brand.Alongside them were stars such as Rihanna, Kanye...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Circular, Transparency Initiatives Lead Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Frontier Challenge

Six finalists were selected to move forward in Tommy Hilfiger’s latest Fashion Frontier Challenge, a global program the PVH-owned denim brand launched in 2018 to uplift Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs in fashion. Winning business ideas span fashion’s most pressing needs, including circularity, transparency and digital technology adoption. After announcing a call for applications in January, the program received more than 430 applications from startups around the world. Tommy Hilfiger’s own internal teams, as well as external experts, narrowed down applicants based on a dedicated set of criteria including potential social impact and market growth. Finalists include Clothes to Good,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
vegnews.com

Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Join the Plastic-Free Vegan Leather Movement

PVH Corp.—the parent company of fashion brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger—is joining the plastic-free vegan leather movement by partnering with biotechnology company Ecovative. The partnership will give PVH priority access to Ecovative’s sustainable vegan leather made from fast-growing mycelium (mushroom root systems). PVH will also work directly with Ecovative to co-develop custom mycelium materials to bring a range of products to retail, from soft vegan leather accessories and garments to thick, durable belts and shoes.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetwear#Black People#American#Tiktok
Essence

Tommy Hilfiger Saying He Invented Street Wear ‘Allyship’ Is The Word of 2021 And Black Women Are Tired

“Wait, what,” asked veteran designer April Walker in response. Tommy Hilfiger granted an interview to Hypebeast where he expressed his belief that he invented the billion dollar streetwear industry. “I think I was the first designer to ever do streetwear,” he reportedly said. April Walker was incredulous at the assertion. “Wait, what? Ummmmmm……,” the veteran streetwear designer responsible for Tyson’s most iconic trunks and Tupac’s impactful Above The Rim looks, posted beneath a screenshot of the article on her Instagram page.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Albany Business Review

Ecovative working with Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger owner to develop vegan leather goods

First, Ecovative entered the packaging market. Then, it went for the food market. Now, it’s ready to enter another: leather goods. Ecovative said Wednesday that it’s working to bring its vegan leather material to market in collaboration with fashion companies Bestseller – which owns brands including Only, Jack & Jones and Vero Moda – and PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), which owns brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TrendHunter.com

LA Rave-Themed Streetwear

Shane Gonazles' Midnight Rave has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the indie label's second-ever drop, which arrives following the online release of the brand's 90s-era rave-inspired capsule back in October. This time around, the collection draws inspiration from a specific LA-based rave that took place on December 10. The capsule...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Milanese Streetwear Collections

AC Milan are considered one of the most prestigious soccer teams in the world thanks to their history of achievement in the Italian league and European continental competition, which is precisely why multinational sports apparel giant PUMA has partnered up with the team to release a limited-edition streetwear collection of footwear and apparel that enable fans to carry the team's glory onto the streets.
APPAREL
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
621
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy