ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports World’s Instant Covid Replay: NFL Reschedules Games, NBA Tightens Protocols, College Hoops Wobbles, Hard-Hit NHL Looks Forward To Christmas Break

By Dade Hayes and Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odkFC_0dPwW4ME00

The sports world is experiencing vivid Covid flashbacks, with the spread of the Omicron variant prompting new restrictions and waves of rescheduled or canceled games reminiscent of 2020 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6NQ9_0dPwW4ME00

The NFL decided today to move three games, including Sunday’s late-afternoon contest between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The Rams had placed 25 players on the Covid list. The league earlier in the week announced stepped-up safety protocols, including a requirement for all players and personnel to wear masks at team facilities.

The Washington Football Team’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday has moved to Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns contest on Saturday is now set for Monday at 5 p.m. ET, creating an unusual late-season doubleheader.

TV network schedulers will not have to scramble to replace top-tier sports with cornhole and Korean baseball, as they did in the early days of the pandemic. But they could face some brain-bending, last-minute holes to patch as the infection trends play out. One marquee matchup, NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was still on as of this afternoon. But Saints head coach Sean Payton again is out due to Covid , however, yet one more ominous sign.

The NBA just announced tighter safety restrictions, including more widespread mask requirements. Some teams have barely been able to field a starting five due to pandemic issues. More than 50 players, coaches and members of team staffs have been placed on the Covid list since Thanksgiving, including standouts like Giannis Antetonkoumpo, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. (The increase did follow an increase in testing.) With a league-high eight players in Covid protocols, the Chicago Bulls had to postpone two games.

The National Hockey League also has been hit hard this week, with dozens of players entering Covid protocol and several games postponed. Today, the league said its Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have shut down until after the NHL ’s pre-planned Christmas break, which ends Monday. The Panthers had seven players enter Covid protocol just before Thursday night’s game with the Los Angeles Kings. Elsewhere, Saturday’s Boston Bruins game against the host Montreal Canadiens has been postponed, and the Calgary Flames’ home games next week against the Anaheim Ducks and expansion Seattle Kraken have been scrapped as 19 Flames players, three coaches and nine support staffers entered Covid protocol.

The NHL has postponed 20 games total so far this season due to Covid. The league pushed 55 games last season, but all were made up as part of a truncated 56-game schedule.

Concerns about the variant’s spread prompted the Canadian government to restrict arenas to 50% capacity, affecting games by the NBA’s Toronto Raptors as well as several hockey teams. The NHL’s Canadiens played in an empty arena Thursday night. NHL players also have been expressing doubt about participating in February’s Beijing Olympics, given China’s strict “Covid-zero” policy. Any player testing positive would need to stay in isolation beyond the two-week window of the Games and the NHL has said they would forfeit their pay for any missed games.

College basketball also has hit a bumpy stretch, and is more strict about counting postponed games as forfeits if they can’t be made up in short order. A game slated for Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden between Iona and Seton Hall, a top-20 team after knocking off two top-rated teams this year, was canceled. A Saturday matchup between UCLA and North Carolina was also canceled because of Covid developments within the Bruins program. UCLA’s team-related activities have been paused and the status of future games is to be determined, the school’s athletic department said in a release Friday.

The pause for sports comes as the larger situation for colleges has become fraught, with schools including Princeton, Cornell and New York University all switching to remote instruction and clearing out campus buildings.

Erik Pedersen and City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over Covid Concerns, Anticipating 2026 Return To Games

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026. Covid concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “Covid zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an Olympics trip...
NHL
Deadline

NBA Has “No Plans” To Postpone Christmas Day Games, Despite Omicron Surge; “We’re Going To Have To Learn To Live With It,” Says Commissioner

In 2020, the NBA and the NHL were the most assertive major American sports leagues in their efforts to contain the impact of Covid on their seasons. Both leagues employed “bubbles” that sequestered players and employed aggressive testing regimens to continue their seasons. About a year-and-a-half later, their paths have diverged. Today, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league has “no plans” to halt games, despite the lightning-quick spread of the Omicon variant. “No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver told host Malika Andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today. “We’ve, of course, looked at all the options, but frankly we’re having...
NBA
Deadline

Vikings-Bears ‘MNF’ Showdown On ABC Conquers Monday Primetime; ‘Dynasty’ Rises With Season 5 Premiere

ABC scored the highest primetime demo rating and viewership for the second Monday in a row with coverage of the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears game. Earning a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.54 million viewers, per fast affiliates, ABC’s MNF coverage shined bright against other networks’ primetime slates – which boasted reruns and holiday content. ABC’s latest Monday was down from its previous football coverage (1.5, 6.69M) but rose in viewers. The Monday showdown concluded with the Vikings dominating the Bears 17-9. NBC featured a rerun of its Annie Live! production while CBS opted for a repeat of One Last Time:...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Nba#Iona College#American Football#Sports World#Nba Tightens Protocols#College Hoops Wobbles#Omicron#The Seattle Seahawks#The Philadelphia Eagles#Korean#Nbc#The New Orleans Saints#The Chicago Bulls
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Christmas gift to his offensive line is one all golfers will love

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Troubling Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed yet another practice in his injury/illness-ridden season. On Wednesday, Jackson was one of five Ravens player who were unable to participate in Week 16’s first practice. The superstar QB is still dealing with an ankle injury that held him out of this past weekend’s tightly contested loss to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy