It’s another jam packed Bourbon Community Roundtable as we discuss the latest trending topics of the past few weeks. One of the greatest pieces of whiskey news is that tariffs are being eliminated. This will open up international commerce once again for bourbon and we take a stab at some theories on what moves we expect distilleries to make in 2022. There are always bottle releases that get all the attention, but after a solid year of bourbon releases we give our takes on some bottles that should have gotten more attention. Lastly, the market is the market and we all know that stores are beginning to price their prized bottles close to secondary. If you’ve been a long-time customer of that retailer, are you going to switch stores or start paying higher prices?

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO