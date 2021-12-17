ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne premieres acoustic version of "Bite Me" alongside Mod Sun-directed video

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvril Lavigne has premiered an acoustic version of "Bite Me," her debut single with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's label DTA Records. The unplugged recording is accompanied by a video directed by Lavigne's "Flames" collaborator Mod Sun....

www.x1065.com

