29th annual Kung Pao Kosher Comedy shows Dec. 24-26

Marijuana legalization is taking large strides when it comes to changing pothead culture in America. Every legal state you go to you can find an awesome weed event where the only topic being discussed is good, better and the best weed in the country. As the green wave continues to swell, and dope events become increasingly popular, comedian and avid stoner Tyler Smith hosts a literal "Dope Show" where one of the oldest questions in the toker handbook may be answered: Can comedians perform when they're uncomfortably high?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO