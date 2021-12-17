ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

29th annual Kung Pao Kosher Comedy shows Dec. 24-26

Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 29th annual Kung Pao Kosher Comedy will be held at 8 p.m. Dec. 24 and...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomedybureau.com

Best Medicine Comedy Show (in NYC)

Best Medicine is an annual comedy show that raises money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for the debilitating autoimmune disease Scleroderma. The event is held in honor of Patricia Connors-Zini, who died from complications of Scleroderma in 2014. This year’s lineup includes:...
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Rich Vos

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rich Vos has four specials on Comedy Central and over 100 television appearances. He has been seen on HBO, HBO Max, Netflix, Showtime and Starz. Rich also produced and starred in the documentary Women Aren’t Funny and appeared in Judd Apatows King of Staten Island. He’s a two-time writer for the Academy Awards.
TV & VIDEOS
Cape Gazette

Holiday comedy show at Milton Theatre Dec. 17

Milton Theatre will present four top regional comedians for the Ho! Ho! Ho! Holiday Comedy show at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17. Comics performing will be (l-r) Pat House, Sharon Simon, Ty Jamison and Keith Purnell. For more information, go to MiltonTheatre.com or call 302-684-3038 for assistance.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pao#Kung#Comedy#Koshercomedy Com
Vail Daily

Vail Comedy Show expands to offer two nights of comedy

Ever since the Vail Comedy Show moved to Bridge Street Bar in September, it has been selling out tickets to its stand-up comedy shows each month. With the popularity of the shows increasing, founder Mark Masters has decided to expand it by adding two performances in both December and January.
VAIL, CO
funcheap.com

“Kick Black Comedy” Comedy Show (Oakland)

“Kick Black Comedy” Comedy Show (Oakland) Come laugh with us at a new weekly comedy show at the Athletic Club Oakland every Wednesday at 8 PM. Our comics have performed with Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, and others, and have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix. Every Wednesday...
OAKLAND, CA
bendsource.com

A Doped-up Comedy Show

Marijuana legalization is taking large strides when it comes to changing pothead culture in America. Every legal state you go to you can find an awesome weed event where the only topic being discussed is good, better and the best weed in the country. As the green wave continues to swell, and dope events become increasingly popular, comedian and avid stoner Tyler Smith hosts a literal "Dope Show" where one of the oldest questions in the toker handbook may be answered: Can comedians perform when they're uncomfortably high?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
WHEC TV-10

Jim Gaffigan adds second Rochester comedy show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Heads up, Jim Gaffigan fans! The comedian, who is no stranger to Rochester, announced Monday he added a second show when he comes into town in April. The show, scheduled for April 29, will now feature an early and late show. According to his tour...
ROCHESTER, NY
leoweekly.com

“Christmas Monsters” Take Over Planet Of The Tapes For A Dec. 23 Comedy Show

Possum Claus is the host of a “Christmas Monsters” show at Planet of the Tapes on Barrett Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 23. Promising “Xmas villains both obscure and famous played by some of the best character comedians around,” the show gets going at 8 p.m. Planet of the Tapes co-founder Chris Vititoe will play Possum Claus in “Oops! All Christmas Monsters” show, which will also star June Dempsey, Kent Carney, Tyler Jackson, Lena Beamish, Josh Gibson and Charity Bass-Murphy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox35orlando.com

Ken Miller's 10th Annual Toy Drive Comedy Show

The Law Office of Erin Morse has teamed up with The Godfather of Orlando Comedy, Ken Miller, and over a dozen of Orlando’s best comics to bring you a night of laughs. The 10th annual event takes place Monday Dec 13th at Harry Buffalo Downtown Orlando at 9PM. Over...
ORLANDO, FL
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021

With his adaptation of Beth Macy's opioid- crisis best-seller, Danny Strong lured us in with acutely human characters — a kind Appalachian doctor (Michael Keaton), an injured coal miner (Kaitlyn Dever) — then crushed our hearts like so many pills under a pestle. Purdue Pharma is no more, but Dopesick remains a damning testament to the Sackler family's legacy of pain. (Full review)
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How To Watch Paramount+’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’: Time, Cast, Live Stream Info, and More

From the mind of Taylor Sheridan, the new series is a stark retelling of Western expansion. Per Paramount, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains as they seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett (and cameos from Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks), the first two episodes of 1883 will also air on Paramount Network over the next two Sunday nights (more details below).
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

When Can You Watch ‘1883’ Episodes 2 And 3 on Paramount Plus?

“1883” finally premiered on Sunday, Dec. 19, and we’re already chomping at the bit for episodes 2 and 3. So, when can we expect the next two installments?. Well, episodes 1 and 2 were made available on Paramount+ with the premiere. Paramount+ is currently $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month for premium. As for when episode 2 will be available on the Paramount Network, it looks like we’ll all have a nice little holiday present on Dec. 26. in the form of “1883.”
TV SERIES
culturedvultures.com

12 Best New TV Shows Of 2021

Streaming giants and cable television churned out a new hit show each month of 2021, ensnaring audiences in wonderful fandoms and online discussions. Loki, Midnight Mass, Star Wars: Visions, The Underground Railroad, and The White Lotus — to name only a few — attracted viewers of every demographic around the globe. People find solace in escapism. More than ever, they want to get away from the devastating news filling up their brains and commune with others, sharing moments of joy they receive through partaking in fiction and fandom.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy