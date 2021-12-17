ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Dad, I’m Sorry’ Review: Vietnamese Record-Breaker Veers Wildly Between Sitcom and Soap Opera

By Mark Keizer
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEdlb_0dPwVjER00

A big-hearted, deeply traditional Vietnamese father juggles the wants, needs and occasional indignities of his dysfunctional extended family in actor and comedian Tran Thanh’s “Dad, I’m Sorry.” This comedy drama currently stands as Vietnam’s highest grossing movie of all-time (beating “Avengers: Endgame”), so it’s no surprise it’s the country’s 2022 Oscar international feature submission. Tran, who co-wrote the script, tries hard to provide a multi-layered picture of domestic Vietnamese life and he’s especially concerned with the cultural shifts that have widened the generation gap between older Vietnamese patriarchs and their digital-native charges. But his film swings from histrionic melodrama to broad comedy with such abandon that his concerns and insights are given little opportunity to sink in.

“Dad, I’m Sorry” is based on Tran’s hugely popular five-episode web series. Here, the actor, comedian and former judge on “Vietnam’s Got Talent” toplines as Ba Sang, a middle-aged, debt-ridden, single father who lives in a dilapidated home in a Saigon alley with his son Woan (Tuan Tran) and 6-year-old daughter Bu Tot (Ngan Chi). The alley is also populated by a sprawling array of other characters, many of whom are Sang’s relatives. These include his older sister Giau (Ngoc Giau) and his two brothers, the henpecked Phu (Hoang Meo) and drunken party crasher Quy (La Thanh), who is in debt to local thugs. If the residents have anything else in common it’s their propensity to complain and the sheer tonnage of vituperative dialogue spewed at Sang by various children, siblings and in-laws becomes as tiresome to him as it can for audiences.

Because the story flies in more than directions than a holiday fireworks display, it can’t fully service the needs of all these characters. Worse, it suffocates the film’s promising central relationship between Sang and Woan, robbing the viewer of a unique and illuminating assessment of modern Vietnamese intergenerational dynamics. Sang is part of an older crop of parents taught to sacrifice for their family even if it means paying their debts and being seen by others as a doormat. The twentysomething Woan wants money and fame as a YouTuber, which neither Sang nor his family consider a real job. This dynamic plays out early on when a clueless but well-meaning Sang cleans Woan’s distressed Gucci sneakers and mends his stylishly ripped Dsquared2 jeans. Meanwhile, Woan earns his father’s scorn after filling his bedroom with water for his latest viral video causing the alley to flood for no less than 35 supposedly-comical seconds.

But overkill is the operative word throughout “Dad, I’m Sorry,” especially during the second half when the story takes multiple tear-jerking turns including Sang’s sudden need for a kidney transplant. Woan offers up his kidney despite the credibility-stretching double whammy of wearing a pacemaker and being a hemophiliac, while Quy’s generous donation assumes he can avoid the knife-wielding goons who want their loan repaid. If that’s not enough, Woan’s ex-girlfriend returns after a years-long absence with a plan to manufacture a scandal involving the young YouTuber that’ll launch her acting career.

Co-directors Tran and Vu Ngoc Dang deliver a good amount of local color, and they occasionally give us a breather from the hyperactive goings-on with a well-executed “oner,” including the shot where Woan and Sang discuss the paternity of a major character. Otherwise, too often the most reasonable family discussions, let alone the emotional breakdowns and dramatic reversals, are pitched at exaggerated levels. The hard-working, heavy-handed score, which Tran composed with Ngo Minh Hoang, switches from sitcom-style pleasantries to heavy dramatic thunder within seconds, as the performers push things to the edge whether the moment calls for laughter or tears. That includes the thirtysomething Tran who vaguely passes for a middle-aged man with his dyed gray hair and dodgy gray mustache. Of the leads, credit the tall and lanky Tuan with best managing to steer his performance toward the neighborhood of recognizable human behavior.

For Americans, the major disappointment in “Dad, I’m Sorry” is that the soap opera-level plot machinations, wild tonal shifts and ceaseless bickering deny foreigners a proper introduction to the life of a contemporary working-class Vietnamese family. While Tran has no obligation to tailor the action to audiences outside Vietnam, especially since the film is resonating just fine on its home turf, his comments on Vietnam’s patriarchal system and how the younger generation is chafing against it get lost in the cacophony. Indeed, Tran could develop into an international voice worth listening to if he’d just stop screaming.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Phanta Boards ‘Rock Bottom,’ Inspired by the Life, Love and Music of Ex-Soft Machine’s Robert Wyatt (EXCLUSIVE)

Winner of October’s MipJunior Project Pitch for “Princess Anabella,” Dutch studio Phanta Animation has boarded animated music feature “Rock Bottom,” one of Spain’s most singular and ambitious animation projects. Created by multi-prized Spanish animation director Maria Trenor, winner of a Berlinale Teddy Award for the 2004 short “With What Shall I Wash It?” “Rock Bottom” is lead produced by the Barcelona-based Alba Sotorra production company. Sotorra and Phanta’s Jolande Junte serve as producers. Emilio Oliete’s Syldavia Cinema has acquired theatrical distribution rights for Spain. “Rock Bottom” was confirmed this Tuesday as one of the 57 projects set to be pitched at next March’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Terence Winter on How ‘The Tender Bar’ Reminds All There’s ‘No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Terence Winter pays tribute to “The Tender Bar” (screenplay by William Monahan). William Monahan’s superb adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s wonderful coming-of-age memoir hit me right in the throat. Like J.R., the protagonist of the film, I lost my own father when I was 7 years old, not to a divorce, but to cancer. Also like that young man, I spent the rest of my youth cobbling together a small army of father figures who raised me to be the man, and ultimately, the writer I became. There was my brother Tom, 10 years my senior, a New...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Beloved Japanese Actor, Singer Dies at 35 After Fall From Hotel Room

Sayaka Kanda, the 35-year-old actress who voiced Princess Anne in Japan’s dubbed version of the film Frozen, was found dead after falling from her hotel room on Saturday. Kanda, whose death is believed to be the result of a suicide, was found near the 14th floor of the 22-story hotel at which she was staying. The Saturday afternoon before her fall, Kanda did not appear for her performance in the musical My Fair Lady.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Vietnam#Soap Opera#Vietnamese
NME

Planes Mistaken for Stars singer Gared O’Donnell dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken For Stars, has died aged 44 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. Posting on Instagram, the band revealed that O’Donnell died yesterday (November 24), surrounded by friends and family. “It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we...
CELEBRITIES
Siliconera

Danganronpa Actress and Singer Sayaka Kanda Has Died

Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda, who played Junko Enoshima in the Danganronpa stage plays and voiced Kaede Akamatsu in Danganronpa V3, has died. She was 35 years old. [Thanks, Yahoo News.]. The hospital confirmed Kanda’s death on December 18, 2021, after a police investigation located the actress’ body. According...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

New Book Reveals How Audience Testing Transformed Top Hollywood Films

A man who made a career out of telling powerful people in Hollywood what they don’t want to hear is now telling everyone what that was like. Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of audience research firm Screen Engine/ASI, has written a book, “Audience-ology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love,” with Darlene Hayman that looks back on three decades of using test screenings to help studios and other clients fix their films before release. That often means he’s put in the position of informing Hollywood’s most prominent executives and creatives about what consumers don’t like about productions they’ve spent years of time...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Variety

Meta Mazia: ‘A Hero’ Questions Difference Between ‘Doing Good and Not Doing Bad’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Meta Mazaj pens a tribute to “A Hero” (screenplay by Asghar Farhadi).  In Asghar Farhadi’s films, the institutional boxes his characters live in, seemingly solid structures of any society — justice system, civil law, family, religion — crumble in the face of the complexity of human situation. His latest brilliant drama, “A Hero,” opens with the protagonist, Rahim, in just such a box, a prison, where he is serving a sentence due to unpaid debt. Upon his two-day release, we watch him ascend, breathlessly, the steep stairs at the Tomb of Xerxes — an apt visual metaphor...
MOVIES
Variety

Julie Delpy Praises ‘The Hand of God’ for Expressing ‘Where the Need to Create Comes From’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Julie Delpy pens a tribute to “The Hand of God” (screenplay by Paolo Sorrentino). What is truly brilliant about “The Hand of God” is that it is more than the linear memory of events that made Sorrentino the storyteller he is. The film includes stories he grew up with — all those myths and truths that create our personal history. By not exposing us to only “real” events, Sorrentino brings us deeper into his subconscious. As Fabietto says at one point, he doesn’t like reality; and the film respects what young Sorrentino felt then. The film doesn’t...
MOVIES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lolita Chakrabarti Reflects On Themes of Childhood and Family in Branagh’s ‘Belfast’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Lolita Chakrabarti pens a tribute to “Belfast” (screenplay by Kenneth Branagh). “Belfast” is about a relationship that is loving, difficult and full of yearning. It is a love letter to a city and its disintegrating peace. Based on the childhood memories of writer-director Kenneth Branagh, this moving film provides a window into an Irish boy’s coming of age before he finally has to leave the city that defines him. Sparingly written on the page, elegantly captured in black and white, the joy and confusion of growing up in a loving but fractured community is palpable. We witness the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Good News Network

English Teenager Discovers Hoard of 3,300 Year-Old Axes and Becomes Metal Detecting Celebrity

A rising star among the UK’s passionate “detectorist” community has found a buried hoard of 65 objects, many of which are bronze axes. It’s being called a once-in-a-lifetime find, one which had to be handled by archeologists, and which is now undergoing the British government’s Treasure Review to determine if the nation will purchase the artifacts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy