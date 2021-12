With the COVID-19 pandemic surging back in intensity again due to the spread of the omicron variant, investors might be wondering what to do next. Three of our Foolish contributors have singled out companies that they expect will be leading the charge to protect us from the coronavirus over the next several years -- and that will likely outperform the market as they do so. Here's why they like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO