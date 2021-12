In the past year, TikTok has been no stranger to viral challenges and threats to school safety. The “Devious Lick” challenge, in which students stole and vandalized school property, caused damage nationwide in September. Other school “challenges” were later rumored to be set throughout the year, including “Slap a Teacher Day” and “Kiss Your Friend’s Girlfriend at School.” While largely (or entirely) unrealized, the caregivers and administrations nevertheless remained wary of the looming threat. But earlier this week, a new and especially troubling threat to schools went viral in what has at times been dubbed “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO