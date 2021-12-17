ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quidditch leagues change name over copyright and J.K. Rowling controversy

By Zoe Christen Jones
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch will change the name of their sport, according to a news release Wednesday. Organizers for the real-life broomstick sport, patterned on the magical competition from the Harry Potter franchise, will choose a new name to avoid copyright issues and distance themselves from controversy surrounding...

thebrag.com

J.K. Rowling doesn’t get to return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fanatics rejoice! Your favourite characters are returning to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. But don’t expect to see J.K. Rowling. It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone graced our screens and made the boy who lived a household name. In celebration, Warner Bros. are reuniting the cast in what will be a nostalgic trip that is not to be missed.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

J.K. Rowling Credit Is Nearly Invisible in New ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Trailer

It would take some kind of magic to spot J.K. Rowling’s name in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.  The Harry Potter author is the film’s producer and co-screenwriter (not to mention the creator of the Wizarding World franchise), yet the only reference to Rowling is an extraordinarily tiny publishing rights mention at the very bottom of the video’s final title card. It’s a big switch from how studio Warner Bros. showcased Rowling in prior trailers for the franchise. For instance, here’s Rowling name midway through the trailer for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In 2018’s The...
MOVIES
wfav951.com

J.K. Rowling Faces Criticism For Continued Transphobic Comments

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has doubled down on her views regarding the trans community. This time, she retweeted an article titled, “‘Absurdity’ Of Police Logging Rapists As Women,” which references how police in Scotland are now recording rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.
CELEBRITIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

Tom Felton bans mum from Googling him

Tom Felton banned his mother from Googling him. The 34-year-old actor - who has 11 million followers on Instagram - shot to fame playing Draco Malfoy in the blockbuster wizarding saga 'Harry Potter', and he's admitted he won't allow his mum, Sharon Anstey, to search his name online in case she discovers anything negative about him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Trailer Released

HBO Max has relesaed the official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, an upcoming special that will bring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson along with director Chris Columbus and other cast members from across all eight Harry Potter films, back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which premiered 20 years ago. The retrospective special (think what HBO Max has done for Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with the sets being reconstructed and the stars placed in that context for interviews and conversations) will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly-anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day, January 1, on HBO Max.
MOVIES
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Emma Watson Movie Leaving Netflix in January

While Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, she has some other noteworthy acting credits under her belt as well. One of the most prestigious films she acted in was Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, which was a fictional account of real events surrounding a series of robberies in Los Angeles in the 2000s. If you missed the 2013 drama, be sure to catch it before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 17.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Emma Watson Looks Chic in Turtleneck Dress With Pointy Pumps for ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

The trailer for the hotly-anticipated upcoming the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special released today, giving fans a glimpse of what the stars wore for the reunion. In new promo photos, Emma Watson can be seen wearing a creamy white mock turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a knee-length hem featuring black floral detailing. For shoes, she opted for a timeless pair of sleek black pumps with a high heel and pointed toe silhouette. The 31-year-old English actress, who starred as Hermione Grainger in the beloved “Harry Potter” films, also showed off some statement-making jewelry for the special occasion,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

From Omicron to Major Mergers: The Biggest Hollywood Cliffhangers of 2021

In true Hollywood fashion, omicron delivered the year’s biggest cliffhanger just as the holiday season began kicking into higher gear. With COVID-19 cases surging anew and cancellations piling up, the pandemic reclaimed the spotlight it never fully lost. On most people’s minds in the industry: How big a retrenchment will the variant cause in 2022 and how long will it last? In the past week, a series of Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Moulin Rouge!,” went dark due to COVID. Some TV shows, such as CBS’ new comedy “Ghosts,” also had to halt production as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Horse Comics Sold to Gaming Giant Embracer Group

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Annie Awards Nominations: ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ & ‘Encanto’ Lead Field For Animation Prizes

Disney films are the ones to beat at the 49th annual Annie Awards, whose nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto scored a leading 10 and nine noms, respectively, followed by Pixar’s Luca with eight. Sony & Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines also landed eight noms and will vie for the marquee Best Feature prize with those Disney titles and Illumination’s Sing 2, which scored just the one nom. Gkids distributes three of the four pics up for Best Indie feature: Belle, Pompo the Cinephile and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko. They will battle against Flee,...
MOVIES
