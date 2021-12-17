Quidditch leagues change name over copyright and J.K. Rowling controversy

HBO Max has relesaed the official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, an upcoming special that will bring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson along with director Chris Columbus and other cast members from across all eight Harry Potter films, back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which premiered 20 years ago. The retrospective special (think what HBO Max has done for Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with the sets being reconstructed and the stars placed in that context for interviews and conversations) will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly-anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day, January 1, on HBO Max.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO