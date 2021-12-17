ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana jobs report for November reveals lowest unemployment rate seen in decades

By Nathan Goble
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TouTN_0dPwV9je00

INDIANA (WEHT) In a November jobs report released on Friday, the state of Indiana reveals its unemployment rate is down to 3.0 percent–a new low that hasn’t been seen in over 20 years.

“It has been more than 20 years since we saw a 3.0% unemployment rate. This, along with private employment showing gains for five of the last six consecutive months are signs of a positive and strengthening economy,” said Commissioner Fred Payne.

By comparison, the national average for unemployment in November was 4.2 percent. Indiana has come close to this low in the past–in December 2019, it was at 3.1, and was holding at 3.2 in March of 2020–just as the COVID-19 pandemic was reaching the Midwest.

This record low is a continuation of a six-month stretch of mostly-steady gains in private sector employment. Since May, over 69,000 jobs have been filled.

These five industries that saw the biggest jobs increase:

  • Manufacturing–5,000 jobs
  • Leisure and Hospitality–3,300 jobs
  • Professional & Business Services–2,900 jobs
  • Trade, Transportation & Utilities–2,300 jobs
  • Construction–1,500 jobs

To find out more on how unemployment rates are calculated, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana entrepreneur critical of new worker training program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana entrepreneur critical of new worker training program Legislators gave the state agency little direction on how to develop or run the Accelerate Indiana program as they scrambled to allocate Indiana’s share of the cash. Now, the once-wealthy entrepreneur who pushed the program is at odds with how it is taking shape […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

How much have overdose deaths increased in Indiana during the pandemic?

(STACKER) — The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their preferred drug became more difficult to access. More drug users were using alone due to social distancing […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods. The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. Next year, the amount […]
U.S. POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way. The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a string […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Economy, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues, as the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday. Lightfoot said the requirement will take effect Jan. 3, and will apply to places in the nation’s third-largest city where food and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Some Illinois roads are reopening for holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced December 23 that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas holiday. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. December 24, to 11:59 p.m. December 26. The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Ivy Tech ends transcript policy, makes a new one

INDIANA (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College is no longer following its transcript policy. Under that policy, the college would withhold transcripts from students with outstanding fees. This old policy made it to where Ivy Tech students that wanted to transfer to a four-year school were unable to do so because they owed Ivy Tech […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Leisure And Hospitality#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

The Illinois Commerce Commission is now hiring!

CHICAGO, IL (WEHT) – If anyone is looking for a state job in Illinois, try applying for a position at the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). The ICC is currently looking to fill several legal, engineering, and financial positions within the agency’s Public Utilities Bureau and Office of General Counsel to help the agency move forward […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

A building components factory makes its way to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) –  A startup manufacturer of building components has arrived in Kentucky, and Governor Andy Beshear announced on December 22 that SteelBlue Building Components LLC will locate in Frankfort, creating 146 well-paying jobs with a nearly $17.7 million investment. “I want to welcome SteelBlue Building Components to Kentucky and the Frankfort community,” Gov. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

(AP) — Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEHT/WTVW

Amazon workers at 2 Chicago area facilities walk off job

CHICAGO — Amazon workers at two Chicago area facilities walked off the job to demand better working conditions. The walkouts began early Wednesday morning at the facilities in Cicero and Gage Park. It is the first ever multi-site work stoppage at Amazon in the US. Workers delivered a petition to Amazon management asking for increased staff and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

FEMA extends assistance for places of worship, nonprofits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by severe storms and tornadoes. There are some conditions that facilities must have to be eligible for this: Have sustained damage caused by the December 10 severe […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy