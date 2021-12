Bell was unable to haul in his lone target Thursday against the Chargers. Bell has played more than 20 percent of snaps in all but one game he's appeared in this season but hasn't recorded more than a single catch in any one game.That could change next week, however, with Travis Kelce being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday. Bell would presumably take over as the team's top tight end if Kelce is unable to clear the league's protocol in time, with Noah Gray also figuring into the mix more often.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO