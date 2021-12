Manga about lonely girl befriending handome but alien-possessed boy launched in February. The romantic comedy manga centers on Miyako Nikaidō, who feels out of place and friendless at school. One lonely night, while she is out walking aimlessly, she has a chance meeting with her handsome schoolmate Koga, but he is acting strange. It doesn't take long for her to find out that Koga has been possessed by an alien named Chiro. With the only one knowing Koga and Chiro's secret, she has to find a way to not let it get out.

