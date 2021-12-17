ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Ruled out, no practice

 6 days ago

Swift (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Swift...

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Joe Mixon, D'Andre Swift, Austin Ekeler, more affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Joe Mixon, D'Andre Swift, Austin Ekeler, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson are all up in the air for Week 16, and obviously, many fantasy owners are eagerly waiting on their statuses for crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Get the latest injury updates on each player below as you prepare for the second round of your fantasy playoffs.
How Will Lions Use Craig Reynolds When Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift Return?

The Detroit Lions are finally developing an identify on offense. With an emphasis being placed on the offensive line, the rushing attack has taken a step forward this season. Surprisingly, the offense has even demonstrated an ability to rush the football effectively, despite multiple running backs being out due to injury.
Detroit Lions Week 16 injury report: Amani Oruwariye misses, D’Andre Swift returns on Wednesday

The Detroit Lions were back in Allen Park on Wednesday as they prepare for their upcoming Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions are still sorting through their COVID-19 outbreak, but they are getting players back from reserve, and are setting plans up in case they are hit with another wave of cases. From an injury standpoint, they are suffering through typical late-season injuries but are also seeing some players return to practice this week, including several starters.
Dan Campbell gives update on Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Many have been calling for the Detroit Lions to shut down RB D’Andre Swift for the remainder of the 2021 season rather than risking further injury to his shoulder and thought that could end up happening, Dan Campbell is not ready to make that decision. On Wednesday, Campbell spoke...
Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Week 16 Running Backs

It's semifinal week in most Fantasy leagues. Pressure to make the right lineup calls intensifies in Week 16, but there are more options for teams that need them. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB below. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 16 numbers to know and more.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
Football
4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
Former Mississippi State WR released by Dallas Cowboys

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 16

So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
