Beckham (illness) had one reception (three targets) for seven yards in Tuesday's 20-10 win over the Seahawks. Beckham was activated promptly after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 14. It is unclear if the star wideout was limited following his absence, but the end result was poor from a fantasy perspective. Beckham was beginning to roll to the tune a 13-186-3 combined receiving line over the last three weeks, so Tuesday's showing appears to be an outlier. That said, Cooper Kupp (9-136-2 on Tuesday) is clearly Matthew Stafford's first option in the passing game. Beckham will look to get back on track against the Vikings on Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO