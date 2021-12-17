ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns' Grant Delpit: Moved to COVID list

Delpit (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. This move was...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

For the First Time in 8 Years, Kirk Cousins Is Hurt.

Something fishy popped up on the Minnesota Vikings injury report this week. Normally, that would seem like a mundane injury report as some men leaguewide are banged up in Week 15. Big deal. On the whole, that is true. But Kirk Cousins is listed on the report with a rib...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Explains Sunday Night’s Sideline Exchange With Saints

On Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught firing off some foul words at the Saints’ sideline. It was evident that he was frustrated with the way the game unfolded. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady explained what actually happened by the Saints’ sideline....
NFL
AllSooners

Report: Coveted Linebacker Enrolls at Oklahoma

Oklahoma reportedly added another big recruiting win this week. SoonerScoop.com’s Bob Pryzbylo reported that 4-star linebacker Jaren Kanak is now enrolled in the OU student database. Kanak, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete from Hayes, KS, was originally a Clemson commit, but he appears to be following Brent Venables to Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Sign Former ‘Hard Knocks’ Star

The Carolina Panthers added some depth at defensive end for the final three weeks of the regular season, claiming Azur Kamara off waivers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the move. Kamara, who played college football at Kansas, became a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. Fans...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Christmas gift to his offensive line is one all golfers will love

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
NFL

