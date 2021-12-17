Browns' Grant Delpit: Moved to COVID list

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.

