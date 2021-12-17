Browns' Grant Delpit: Moved to COVID list

BEREA — Browns center and NFL Players Association president JC Tretter tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and was placed on the reserve list. He won’t play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, his former team. The Browns activated safety Grant Delpit and right tackle James Hudson III,...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
Less than 24 hours after being shut out for just the third time in his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a sense of humor about the 9-0 loss the New Orleans Saints gave him Sunday night. Brady, speaking about the game Monday on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
Dabo Swinney phoned the younger brother of a former Clemson star on Monday evening. Clemson's head coach had some important news. He was offering Jahiem Lawson, a three-star class of 2022 defensive end from (...)
The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
Something fishy popped up on the Minnesota Vikings injury report this week. Normally, that would seem like a mundane injury report as some men leaguewide are banged up in Week 15. Big deal. On the whole, that is true. But Kirk Cousins is listed on the report with a rib...
On Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught firing off some foul words at the Saints’ sideline. It was evident that he was frustrated with the way the game unfolded. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady explained what actually happened by the Saints’ sideline....
Oklahoma reportedly added another big recruiting win this week. SoonerScoop.com’s Bob Pryzbylo reported that 4-star linebacker Jaren Kanak is now enrolled in the OU student database. Kanak, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete from Hayes, KS, was originally a Clemson commit, but he appears to be following Brent Venables to Norman.
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes there’s a star in the making in Baltimore, and no, he’s not talking about Lamar Jackson. Greenberg was awfully impressed with the way Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played on Sunday afternoon against the Packers. Huntley completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers fan-favorite linebacker Thomas Davis recently talked with Bleacher Report about the time he broke his arm, got surgery the next morning then played in the Super Bowl all within two weeks. Davis spoke with Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” series about his...
The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
The Carolina Panthers added some depth at defensive end for the final three weeks of the regular season, claiming Azur Kamara off waivers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the move. Kamara, who played college football at Kansas, became a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. Fans...
Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
