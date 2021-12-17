ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police on Jan. 6 gets longest sentence yet

By Nexstar Media Wire, Walt Buteau
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ahw3_0dPwUhQm00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WFLA ) – Florida resident Robert Palmer was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. where he was seen on video throwing a fire extinguisher and other items at Capitol police officers .

Palmer’s 63-month sentence is the longest sentence any of the suspects arrested so far have received.

The 54-year-old sobbed before pleading guilty in October to one charge of assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons, as part of a plea agreement that included the dismissal of three other counts.

He teared up again Friday afternoon telling Judge Tanya Chutkan he was “horrified” after seeing video of himself assaulting Capitol police.

“I’m really, really ashamed of what I did,” Palmer told the court.

Video of the January assault implicated Palmer more than once, according to court documents. At one point, the 54-year-old tells a camera who he is, where he’s from and that he had been there all day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEKkP_0dPwUhQm00
Robert Palmer, seen here at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was handed the longest sentence of any Capitol rioter yet. (FBI)

Palmer was also recorded throwing a wooden plank at Capitol police and then spraying a fire extinguisher at officers, shortly before throwing it at them. Moments later, surveillance video shows Palmer picking up the same fire extinguisher and throwing it at officers again.

In yet another incident, Palmer was seen throwing a pole “like a spear” at officers shortly before one of them fired a non-lethal projectile at him.

A sentencing document stated Palmer got up after he was hit in the stomach and showed off his injury to the crowd, shouting falsely that he had been shot merely for yelling at the police.

A total of 703 people have been arrested in connection with the siege, according to the George Washington University Program on Extremism . Florida leads the nation with 75 arrested.

Palmer is one of 151 from the nation’s total who have pleaded guilty.

Decorated Green Beret Jeremy Brown , featured on a Special Forces poster when he was younger, is the only accused Florida insurrectionist to agree to an interview so far. He spoke exclusively to WFLA from the Pinellas County Jail, asserting he will never plead guilty .

Brown, who said he was providing security for the speakers taking part in the event before the insurrection, claims that he had a meeting with the FBI in Tampa on Dec. 9, 2020, during which the agents asked him to infiltrate the Oath Keepers organization.

“I’m not taking any plea deals,” Brown said. “My purpose is to bring attention to the fact that the FBI tried to infiltrate a law-abiding group of American citizens.”

Federal investigators have blamed five deaths and about 150 injuries on the assault that stalled the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. There have been 700 arrests so far and an estimated 2,500 people are believed to have taken part in the melee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FOX8 News

Suspect shot by employee during attempted robbery at Winston-Salem Family Dollar, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating outside a Family Dollar after an attempted robbery and shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a reported armed robbery. Police say a person tried to rob the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Martin Luther […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of killing 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem is now behind bars, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. on July 27, Winston-Salem police, fire and EMS crews responded to a report of “unknown trouble” on the 1200 block of Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 1-year-old […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Brown
FOX8 News

High Point man charged in death of CMPD officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police#Fbi#Fire Extinguisher#Wfla
FOX8 News

2 in hospital after overnight Greensboro shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police. Around 9:39 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of McIntosh Street when they were told about a shooting.  Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy