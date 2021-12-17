ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Woman charged in Cuyahoga Valley National Park death

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Virginia woman has been charged with the murder of Matthew Dunmire , whose body was found in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Court documents say 31-year-old Chelsea Perkins, of Alexandria, Virginia, is accused of shooting Dunmire on March 6 near the Terra Vista Natural Study Area in the park.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled that Dunmire was shot in the head.

Matthew Dunmire

Perkins is now charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

She was arrested at her residence in Pensacola, Florida, last week.

Savannah Smo
5d ago

This article or journalist is confused. The article says the woman is from Virginia then it says she was arrested in Florida at her home ? Why even say she's from Virginia in the first place. I'm sure this young man was enjoying the park with his friends. I can't wrap my mind around why she shot this young man in the head. She obviously has mental issues or she is just an imp 👿 🤷 🙄. This man according to the pictures provided that he was into music 🎶. She just killed him like you would kill a snake 🐍. Hopefully with the charges against her she will be locked up until her death. What she did is 100% wrong. No individual has the right to take another's life from them.However if someone is going to harm you or your loved ones that's another story. I hope the justice system throws her in the slammer until she dies.

