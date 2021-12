Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason recently announced the appointment of Wesley Wintch as vice president of Administration and Finance. Wintch brings more than two decades of higher education, teaching, and financial leadership experience to FHSU, having spent the last six years at Valley City State University (N.D.) as vice president for Business Affairs. He served briefly under Mason when she was president of VCSU.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO