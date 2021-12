A prosecutor in the case against Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has asked the judge to “reconsider” the truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence over the fiery crash in 2019 that killed four people.Colorado’s First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, whose office led the state’s case against the 26-year-old driver, filed a motion on Friday asking the court to set a hearing to reconsider the lengthy sentence.DA King cited the wishes of the victims’ family members as well as the court’s power to reconsider the state’s sentencing requirements when dealing with a case of “unusual and extenuating circumstances”.Aguilera-Mederos, then aged 23, was driving...

