The Kings have been extremely shorthanded over the past three games with a growing number of players out due to NBA health and safety protocols, but help is on the way. League sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are optimistic center Richaun Holmes will be available when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. In addition, the Kings will announce the signings of Emmanuel Mudiay and Ade Murkey, and both are expected to be available against the Clippers, sources said.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO