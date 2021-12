The winter season has barely started, yet Nike is already looking ahead to the warmer climates of 2022 where humans can soak in the Vitamin D rather than shield themselves from the bitter cold. Sure to be a popular hit in the casual footwear market is this newest colorway of the ubiquitous Air Huarache, a silhouette that enjoyed a grandstand year of releases in 2021 due to its 30th Anniversary. Appearing in a gang of original colorways, like the first-ever launch of the Air Huarache “Praline”, the Tinker-designed runner is now seen donning a clean white upper above a classic light gum outsole.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO