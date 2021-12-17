ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Schools to increase guest teacher pay

By Corinne Moore
 6 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools will be increasing guest teacher pay starting Jan. 3, 2022.

The district said it’s Guest Teacher Committee, which is led by Steve Leland from Human Resources, made the decision on Dec. 9. The topic had been a top priority for the committee since last school year as it worked to attract more guest teachers.

Salary increase breakdown:

  • Full Day: $125
  • Half Day: $65
  • Long Term (1-30 days): $145
  • Long Term (30+ days): $160
  • Building Substitutes: $145
  • Substitute Paraprofessional: $15 per hour

An incentive plan has also been put in place for guest teachers which includes a $100 bonus for 10 days or a $200 bonus for 20 days guest teaching within a month.

The district said that over the next few months, the committee will continue to work to roll out other initiatives to recruit and retain the much-needed guest teachers. It will also work to create a more welcoming learning environment.

