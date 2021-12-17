ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Defense in Whitmer kidnap plot request FBI investigation materials be allowed at trial

By Charlsie Dewey, Carter Gent
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShY0Y_0dPwT4Fb00

In an unusual move, attorneys for the five men charged in federal court in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have filed a motion requesting the court admit hearsay evidence they believe will bolster their defense of FBI entrapment.

Typically, hearsay evidence is considered inadmissible and cannot be presented.

The motion includes a list of texts, audio recordings and other communications the defense is requesting the court to admit into evidence.

Whitmer kidnapping trial defense motion

The government has previously said the five men conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, in court documents, argued the men were predisposed to commit the crime.
Authorities say the suspects were angry about executive orders Whitmer, a Democrat, had issued to mitigate the spread of coronavirus because they believed she was overstepping her authority.

The men have pleaded not guilty. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
deadlinedetroit.com

Ex-FBI Agent in Whitmer Kidnap Case Accepts Plea in Assault of Wife

Richard Trask's career with the FBI ends in disgrace. The lead investigator in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy case from 2020 pleaded no contest to aggravated assault charges in connection with allegations he beat his wife in July after returning home from a swingers party, The Detroit News reports.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
9&10 News

New Court Documents Released in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

We have new details on the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. s Friday after five of the men charged in federal court said they plan to argue they were entrapped by undercover FBI informants. Text messages and recordings were released that the defense claims undercover informants were the ones...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi Investigation#Fbi#Democrat
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trial begins for Etna man accused of threatening FBI agents online

A federal prosecutor said Thursday that Khaled Miah was so fixated on the FBI agents investigating his online conduct that he began targeting them personally — scouring the internet to find information about them, their spouses and pets. That fixation escalated into threats against the agents in which Miah...
ETNA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs7.com

FBI asking for help in kidnapping case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KOSA) -The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Jacob Israel Strong. On August 19, 2021, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on Jacob Strong and his son, Harrison Sterling Strong, following Strong’s failure to meet the child’s mother for a parental exchange in Thompson Falls, Montana. Neither Jacob nor Harrison Strong were located at the time and remain missing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US judge plans jury pool of 1,000 for 2nd Arbery death trial

The federal judge presiding over the upcoming hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery said Monday she plans to summon a jury pool of roughly 1,000 people scattered across an expansive area that covers 43 Georgia counties.U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood told prosecutors and defense attorneys at a pretrial hearing that she was granting their joint request to cast a wider net for potential jurors.Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin Feb. 7. Attorneys had argued in legal filings it could be tough to seat an impartial federal jury...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy