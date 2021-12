While fans and critics have shared a wide variety of opinions about the work of M. Night Shyamalan over the course of his career, one aspect of his filmography that can't be denied is that he doesn't make "simple" movies. Going back to his breakout twist-filled hit The Sixth Sense in 1999, all of the writer/director's movies have featured elements that are daring and/or experimental – either in their storytelling or their style. It's for this reason that it is perpetually intriguing to learn about what he is cooking up next, and that's certainly holding true for the project that he is currently developing, as he is preparing to undertake one of the most challenging endeavors possible in the medium: he is working on a one-shot film.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO