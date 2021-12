"Free Guy" was the first film I saw when I went back to movie theaters (masked and vaccinated). It was the very best choice. After over a year of, well, *gestures around wildly* this, it cheered me up in ways I didn't even realize I needed. Today Disney+ has announced that "Free Guy" will stream on the service beginning in February 23, 2022. The film will just make you grin until your face hurts. If you haven't seen it yet, here is the info for you:

