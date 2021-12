Stability and Jeopardy! haven’t been in the same sentence for a while due to the complications in finding a new permanent host, but that perception has changed as the game show named Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as the permanent hosts for the remainder of Season 38. Bialik hasn’t responded publicly, but Jennings decided to respond to the news online. The Jeopardy! champ made some comments on his permanent gig, and of course, he couldn’t help but drop a witty joke.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO