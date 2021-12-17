ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Local students study trees, water in Mill Creek

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJFN9_0dPwSPhq00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from Boardman Glenwood Junior High School took a trip to Mill Creek Park Friday morning.

It’s part of Project STREAM.

Fire hazards to watch for with Christmas trees

They helped the park’s naturalists survey trees, assess water quality as well as check out invasive species and how they affect hemlock trees.

The species they surveyed is an insect called the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, found in the park.

The park has been treating the trees and the students were inspecting them to see if the treatments are working, also if any other trees needed help in the process.

The project is funded through grants. It’s also an opportunity for students to explore potential careers for their future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Boardman, OH
Education
City
Boardman, OH
Boardman, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Hemlock Trees#Insect#Invasive Species#Weather
WKBN

Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning. The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr. Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m. The garage was an underground parking facility. Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured. The apartments are […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy