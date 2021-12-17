Local students study trees, water in Mill Creek

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from Boardman Glenwood Junior High School took a trip to Mill Creek Park Friday morning.

It’s part of Project STREAM.

They helped the park’s naturalists survey trees, assess water quality as well as check out invasive species and how they affect hemlock trees.

The species they surveyed is an insect called the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, found in the park.

The park has been treating the trees and the students were inspecting them to see if the treatments are working, also if any other trees needed help in the process.

The project is funded through grants. It’s also an opportunity for students to explore potential careers for their future.

