Americans are feeling more optimistic about the recovery, which has continued to go strong into the final month of the year. And this is good news for the New Year as well. A measure of consumer confidence has risen to 115.8 points in December, more than economists had predicted and exceeding the November level, according to data from The Conference Board. For reference, the index stood at 100 in 1985.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO