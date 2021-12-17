ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

OPINION/LETTER: COVID data should focus on vaccinated versus unvaccinated

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 6 days ago

COVID data should focus on vaccinated versus unvaccinated

The daily statistics about the spread of COVID in Newport County are depressing: The number of infections as well as hospitalizations and deaths are trending upwards. The statistics we read on a daily basis have used these three metrics ever since COVID dominated the news almost two years ago.

However, to compare today with two years ago is inaccurate and even misleading. Then, we all had comparable levels of immunity. That is, none, because none of us were vaccinated. Today, we have two distinctly different populations – one vaccinated and boosted, the other unvaccinated.

National health officials repeatedly suggest this latest outbreak is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” but offer no hard numbers to support this assertion. Certainly, these numbers exist.

A simple modification of how the daily COVID numbers are presented would not only send a more precise signal to those who live in Newport County, it might even be an inducement for all those unvaccinated to get the jab. This could be done easily by simply providing data on infections, hospitalizations and deaths for each of the two groups separately: vaccinated and boosted versus unvaccinated.

Tom Fedyszyn, Newport

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: OPINION/LETTER: COVID data should focus on vaccinated versus unvaccinated

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newport County, RI
Newport County, RI
Coronavirus
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Newport Daily News
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

184
Followers
187
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy