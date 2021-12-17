ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.B. Hunt awards nearly $10 million in appreciation bonuses to frontline employees

By C.C. McCandless
 6 days ago

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. announced nearly $10 million in appreciation bonuses to company drivers, maintenance technicians and full-time hourly employees.

“This year, our drivers and frontline employees have gone the extra mile to honor our commitments and meet the needs of customers,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “We wanted to express our gratitude for their dedication to making J.B. Hunt the industry leader it is today.”

In October, the company recognized 116 drivers for achieving two, three, four, and five million miles driven without a preventable accident, awarding more than $1.6 million in safe driver bonuses.

J.B. Hunt declined to provide a breakdown of exactly how the new bonuses will be distributed.

