Relationship Advice

Two Elder Guides leaders send message to the grieving: Transitioning Loss and Grief during the Holidays

timesvirginian.com
 6 days ago

The holidays are a time of expected joy, laughter, gatherings of family and friends. This year is better than 2020 but as in years past people may feel disconnected, alone or disappointed as events fall short of expectations. Moments of melancholy pierce us more often and more intensely while everyone else...

www.timesvirginian.com

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
People

Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grieve#Grieving#Holiday Season#Times Virginian
heraldcourier.com

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Independent Tribune

PruittHealth asks community to send holiday messages to surprise patients

Once again, PruittHealth is asking the community to send in greetings to its patients this holiday season. To combat loneliness and social isolation, which the CDC reports is linked to serious health conditions, caregivers at PruittHealth are asking the community to send holiday messages, prayers, drawings and videos to CaringCards@pruitthealth.com or submit them online at PruittHealth.com.
HEALTH
hccommunityjournal.com

Seven tips for holiday grief

Tip No. 1 - Embrace the pain. Holiday memories can bring the grief and emotions we have swept under the carpet, to the surface. These memories can be painful, but let me encourage you to embrace the pain. When we embrace the pain, it makes us admit that our heart is broken. We live in a society where many people don’t want to admit they are hurt, and appear to have it all together. I found that in our great pain and honesty, Jesus meets us to bind up our broken heart. Cry and embrace the pain. Jesus understands and cried when Lazarus died, in John 11:35.
KERRVILLE, TX
HuffingtonPost

What Grieving People Really Want During The Holidays This Year

After losing someone close to you, certain milestones can be tough. So while the holidays are joyous for many, they may also be a time of sadness. “This time of year can stir up old memories of those we have lost, and it can be a very painful time for many,” explained Michelle Chalfant, a licensed therapist and host of the podcast “The Adult Chair.” “And when someone we love is hurting during a time of celebration, it can be challenging to know how to respond and offer support.”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Motherly

Grieving during the holidays: 3 expert tips for navigating a loaded time of year

Grief. For those of you who have harbored the intense array of feelings and emotions that come with the loss of a loved one, then you know that grieving during the holidays comes with its own unique set of challenges. Grief may as well be an extra side dish lobbed on your dinner plate next to your usual turkey and mashed potatoes. It serves to weigh everything down.
SOCIETY
Antelope Valley Press

Mourning during the holidays after big loss

Dear Annie: I recently lost my son, and Thanksgiving without him was very painful. I am writing to offer suggestions for how people might act, or what they should say, when interacting with one who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Ordinarily, I would have texted “Sam” in...
SOCIETY
thedoctorstv.com

How to Handle Grief during the Holiday Season

Actress and host Melissa Rivers shares tips for anyone dealing with the holidays without someone that should be at the table. Plus, hear how Melissa discussed mental health with her college-aged son who was home with her during the pandemic. And, Melissa previews her new book cover “Lies My Mother Told Me,” which is now available for pre-order. If you need help, please check out the Didi Hirsch Foundation or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.
MENTAL HEALTH
fox4news.com

Grieving during the holidays

Demi Austin Thomas is a Family Dynamics Coach, Mommy Motivator and National TV Personality. She talked with us about how people can process the loss of a loved one during the holidays. While it's often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, for others it can trigger thoughts of sadness and loss. "I want to start by saying that grief is real and there are a lot of people grieving losses during this holiday season," Austin Thomas said. "Not only are they grieving loved ones, but people are gripped with the immense task of how to process how they're feeling about their loss." Here are a few of the tips she went over on Good Day: ❤NAME & VALIDATE WHAT YOU FEEL! Lean into it and process it, so that you don't get stuck! Feel! Deal! Heal! ❤ FIND REMINDERS OF GRATITUDE IN THE AREAS OF YOUR LIFE! ❤BE KIND AND FORGIVING TO YOURSELF! ❤SURRENDER WHAT YOU'RE FEELING AND WHAT YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND TO GOD IN PRAYER! ❤FIND A PROCESSING PARTNER to talk through your feelings or seek out a therapist, who are great sparring partners and listeners! Most of all just know, That there is a time & purpose to everything in our lives! Even the things we can't control! Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sru.edu

SRU professor offers advice about grieving during the holidays

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — December holidays such as Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah are often described on greeting cards and in other messages as ushering in the "season of joy," but for people experiencing grief or loss, the holidays can induce bittersweet or mostly negative emotions. "The holidays combined with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
lowellsfirstlook.com

Emmanuel Hospice Can Help You Navigate Grief During The Holidays

Each month we will be bringing you a newsletter piece from Emmanuel Hospice. Emmanuel Hospice has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan and in the nation. The article below was written by Emmanuel Hospice. Emmanuel Hospice Can Help You Navigate...
kjluradio.com

Help the elderly tackle loneliness during the holidays

The holidays can be a lonely time for the elderly, but there are things you can do to help. Some organizations, like Aging Best in Columbia, use technology such as tablets to connect the elderly to their loved ones. But Network Coordinator Melissa Schulte says technology isn’t always the answer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Capital Journal

Free resources can help loved ones facing anxiety, depression

When “something’s wrong” with a loved one, family members want to know how to help. The new online Avera Behavioral Health Family Education Group is ready for any adult with a loved one who has experienced worrisome signs of mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
WLWT 5

Experts explain how to cope with grief during the holidays

With the holidays approaching, experts explained how to cope with grief. The holidays are a time for family and fun. However, for those this season who have lost a loved one, the holidays can be hard. "Everyone grieves differently. Every individual, every person, every family has a different process for...
SOCIETY

