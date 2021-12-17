ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Exelon

 7 days ago

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Exelon on Friday, setting a price target of $69, which is approximately 26.93% above the present share price of $54.36. The current consensus...

Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2022

Eli Lilly, Adobe, and Costco are still growing at rates of more than 15%. Plus, all three companies continue to see more opportunities ahead. The one word I would use to describe Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is definitely "unstoppable." In five years, their shares have all risen more than 230%, far exceeding the S&P 500's return of 101%. These companies have continually found ways to grow and expand their businesses, and investors shouldn't expect much to change in the near future.
investing.com

Luminar Shares Rise After News of Capital Raise, Share Buyback Intentions

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) announced the upsizing and completion of their convertible notes offering, which they plan to use for an increased share buyback program. The company, which is developing lidar-based self driving software and sensors, announced the deal for 1.25% convertible notes was fully subscribed including an upsizing for $625M in gross proceeds. Luminar had previously estimated that this would lead to $608M in net proceeds. The company "expects to use over $300 million of the proceeds for LAZR share purchases," having previously announced plans to buy "$250M or more" of shares.
investing.com

1 Stock With Interim Dividend and 1 With Split Announcement

Indian benchmark equity indices continued their upward journey on December 23 with BSE Sensex up 384.72 points or 0.68% settling at 57,315.28. NSE Nifty gained 117.15 points or 0.69% moving at 17,072.60. The BSE midcap and small-cap indices closed in green driven by the relief rally and receding fears of the Omicron variant of Covid19. Tech stocks along with realty and PSU banks led the rally with Tech Mahindra (NS: TEML ) hitting the record high creating a 52-week high. Let’s take a look at the latest stock split and interim dividend announcement and analyze whether investors should consider or not.
investing.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Goldman Sachs’ Prediction That Oil Could Hit $100

The gradual global economic recovery and anticipated relatively moderate effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant could increase the demand for oil in 2022. According to Goldman Sachs’ (GS), oil prices could hit $100. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally sound oil-related stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA). Let’s discuss.The major stock market indexes climbed for the second day in succession yesterday after President Biden reassured the nation that his government has no plans to return to March 2020 style pandemic-driven lockdowns. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) believes that oil demand will reach a new high in 2022 and again in 2023. GS’ head of energy research, Damien Courvalin, believes that oil prices can soar to $100 per barrel.
investing.com

Consider Scooping Up These 3 Software Stocks Down More Than 15%

As COVID-19 omicron variant infection cases increase, the demand for software solutions is expected to remain high with an extension of work-from-home structures. Thus, we think it could be wise to bet on quality software stocks Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), Commvault Systems (CVLT), and Model N (NYSE:MODN). They are currently trading below their 52-week price highs. Read on.With the continuing increase in COVID-19 omicron cases, most companies are delaying their return-to-office plans. This is expected to boost the demand for software solutions.
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
