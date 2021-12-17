1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) may not be a familiar name to many investors, and at first glance, this company may fail to grab your attention. After all, IT consulting isn't the most groundbreaking business model. But this stock is up 380% over the past three years, crushing the S&P 500 , and that outperformance could continue in the future.

Globant employs over 20,500 IT professionals with expertise in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and the metaverse. To that end, the founder-led management team has positioned Globant as a key enabler of digital transformation, meaning the company benefits from a massive and growing market opportunity.

In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Nov. 30 , Motley Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine shares his thoughts on Globant.

Trevor Jennewine: Globant comes to mind when I think about companies with great management. Globant was founded by four friends in Latin America in 2003. One of those four people was the current CEO, Martin Migoya.

Globant specializes in IT consulting and product engineering. The company's expertise spans the gamut of trendy technologies, from blockchain and artificial intelligence to data analytics and augmented reality. In a nutshell, Globant essentially helps organizations achieve their digital transformation initiatives. It has customers like Electronic Arts , MercadoLibre , [ Alphabet 's] Google, Walt Disney . This is a big market -- digital transformation is a pretty popular buzzword right now. The company puts its addressable market at $154 billion by 2022.

Some of those things I mentioned earlier, I like that you have this founder-led management team. If you look at Glassdoor, it appears that there's a strong workplace culture: 93% of people would recommend the company to a friend, 96% of people approve of the CEO. I think that's especially important for a consulting company. Globant's business is built around helping organizations implement and scale new technologies, operate more efficiently, improve the customer experience. That's going to be difficult if your employees don't like coming to work every day.

Then, the company's has also received some recognition that speak to the success that it's having. Globant is one of the top five fastest-growing engineering services companies based on a report from Everest Group. It's also a leader and customer experience improvement services based on a report from the International Data Corporation.

The financial results look great here, too. Over the last year, $1.2 billion in revenue up 50%; $2.07 per diluted share on the bottom line, up 64%. They also have over 1,000 customers now. They grew their customer base 14%. But the customers spending over $1 million, they have 162 of those customers now -- that's up 37%. It's nice to see them ramping spend from their customer base there.

Then between 2022 and 2024, according to the International Data Corporation, enterprises around the world will spend $6.3 trillion on the digital transformation initiatives. This is just a massive market opportunity. I think having that founder CEO there, I think he's really taken the company in a good direction. That gives me a lot of confidence in Globant going forward.

