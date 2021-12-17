ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can I find Santa in Erie before Christmas Day?

By Spencer Lee
 6 days ago

If your children have not had a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, Erie will have a few final events before he makes his deliveries all over the world next Friday night.

Parents and kids can visit Santa at:

  • Millcreek Mall (5800 Peach St. ) :
    • During business hours until Dec. 24.
  • Port Farms (2055 Stone Quarry Rd. in Waterford ) :
    • Wednesdays through Sundays during business hours until Dec. 23.
  • Arby’s (7521 Perry Highway):
    • Take pictures with Santa on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • expERIEnce Children’s Museum (420 French St ) :
  • Bethel Baptist Church (1781 W. 38th St. ) :
    • Saturday, Dec. 18, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
  • Splash Lagoon (8091 Peach St . ):
    • Saturday, Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sullivan’s (301 French St. ) :
    • Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Jack Frost Donuts (2119 Buffalo Road ) :
    • Thursday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

#Christmas
