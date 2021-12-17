Man and woman arrested in Marshall during drug investigation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team, with the help of the Harrison County Emergency Response Team, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Spruce Street.

The warrant was obtained by the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force after an investigation in response to multiple complaints from neighbors about criminal activity in the area. The operation was executed without incident and no officers or citizens were injured.

Officers managed to collect a rifle and methamphetamine as evidence and two individuals were placed under arrest as a result.

Michelle Ann McClure, 38, of Marshall was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and abandon/endanger a child criminal negligence. Charles Mason, 33, of Marshall, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for assault by contact.

