ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Prince George drinking water passes test, so boil-water advisory has been lifted: County

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15M5nP_0dPwPtst00

PRINCE GEORGE — A boil-water advisory issued earlier this week after some maintenance work caused a major drop in the pressure of the water flow has now been cancelled.

"We have received the test results of the water samples taken during the boil-water advisory. All samples have passed and the boil water advisory is now lifted," Frank Haltom, Prince George's engineering and utilities director, said in an email. Although the disruption was in the central water system that serves north and central Prince George, the advisory was put in effect for all of the county.

Maintenance work was being done on the system Wednesday by the Appomattox River Water Authority when service was disrupted. Even though the system was repaired quickly, water pressure dropped to the point where a boil-water advisory was mandated by state health code.

In order for the advisory to be lifted, the Virginia Department of Health requires that drinking-water samples taken from the system for two consecutive days needed to be negative for any impurities that could cause sickness. Prince George's interim county administrator said earlier in the week that he was not anticipating any issues from the disruption.

The advisory covered five county public schools, the government and courthouse complexes, several neighborhoods and apartment communities, and the business corridors of Temple Avenue, Puddledock Road and U.S. Route 460, also known as County Drive.

Legal issues:Prince George schools superintendent, former transportation director deposed in civil rights suit. It's not the first.

Wish list:Petersburg asks General Assembly for $62 million in inflated 2022 legislative session

Still unfinished:Her daughter was killed by the police. Three years later, the investigation is still ongoing

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George County, VA
Petersburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Prince George County, VA
Government
City
Appomattox, VA
City
George Washington, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

248
Followers
95
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy