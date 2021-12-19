Watch: UW-La Crosse students to cross stage for Winter Commencement

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse will celebrate nearly 600 undergraduates and 140 graduate students during two ceremonies Sunday at the La Crosse Center.

News 8 Now will broadcast the ceremonies on its 8.2 channel, as well as on News8000 +, the News 8 Now Facebook page and right here on News8000.com.

Commencement will be broken into two ceremonies:

10 a.m. — College of Business Administration; College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities; associate degree candidates

2 p.m. — College of Science and Health, School of Education, graduate degree candidates.



