Watch: UW-La Crosse students to cross stage for Winter Commencement
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse will celebrate nearly 600 undergraduates and 140 graduate students during two ceremonies Sunday at the La Crosse Center.
Commencement will be broken into two ceremonies:
- 10 a.m. — College of Business Administration; College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities; associate degree candidates
- 2 p.m. — College of Science and Health, School of Education, graduate degree candidates.
