Grant to help Mountain Home Montana provide services

It’s a Merry Christmas for Mountain Home Montana as the organization just received a $10,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) of Missoula County.

The Women’s Giving Circle is a program through the Missoula Community Foundation. Members pick an area of concern in the community and offer a yearly grant to the organization they choose. This year it was homelessness.

The Giving Circle has given $40,000 to non-profit organizations since its formation in 2018. It’s one way this group of about 100 women can give back.

“I know to some, facing some problems, it’s a drop in the bucket. But it’s a drop and it’s a start, said WGC steering committee chair Terri Goldich. “And the reason that we set it up to have the membership chose the focus area of the grant cycle, it allows us to pivot towards the worst need, the strongest need at that time."

Mountain Home provides shelter for young mothers who need a place to live and provides a network of support for a successful future.

Learn more about Mountain Home Montana here . Additional information about the Women’s Giving Circle can be found here .