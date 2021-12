Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Berney Williams, a former Crofton Police Department officer, entered an Alford plea to one count of misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3830 in restitution to the Crofton Civic Association for submitting false timesheets and receiving pay for hours and days that he didn’t work. The former police officer agreed to resign immediately from the Crofton Police Department following his guilty plea. Crofton is a special tax district in Anne Arundel County and maintains its own police force and works in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

CROFTON, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO