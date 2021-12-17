After two days of presentation, Ghislaine Maxwell's defense rests its case in her sex trafficking trial

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.In closing...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial is now in the hands of the jury.
They are expected to continue deliberations Tuesday.
During closing statements Monday, defense lawyers argued Maxwell’s innocence, saying she did not commit the crimes linked to her longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein.
Prosecutors claimed Maxwell is a dangerous predator who helped Epstein abuse teenage girls.
If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.
The jury deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations into the sex trafficking trial on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of testimonies from the trial.The PA news agency understands that rather than continuing its deliberations on Thursday, the jury will return after the Christmas holiday on December 27.It means Maxwell, who was born on December 25, will spend her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is...
With the court adjourned on Thursday in the second week of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial due to the illness of an attorney, the prosecution’s plans to rest their case could be delayed.The final accuser of Ms Maxwell, Annie Farmer, was due to take the stand and the government case against the British socialite was expected to wrap up on Friday.That puts the emphasis on Ms Maxwell’s legal team as it is then their turn to call witnesses to defend their client against the six charges to which she must answer.But will the defendant testify herself?Once the prosecution rests, Judge...
New York - Ghislaine Maxwell's defense has rested its case after two days of presenting evidence on the British socialite's behalf. Not among that evidence was testimony from the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate herself. Around a half-hour after Maxwell told the court Friday she would not testify in her own...
