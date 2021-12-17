After two days of presentation, Ghislaine Maxwell's defense rests its case in her sex trafficking trial

From 2007 to 2018, Joseph Moore was an undercover informant for the FBI embedded in Florida chapters of the Ku Klux Klan, working to identify and expose law enforcement officials who moonlighted as Klansmen. After he testified against three state prison guards who had recruited him to murder a former inmate, Moore got a new name and moved with his family to a Florida subdivision, and he went public Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press, he said, in part because he believes the Klan has tracked him down and wants to harm him, his wife, and their four kids.

