Public Safety

After two days of presentation, Ghislaine Maxwell's defense rests its case in her sex trafficking trial

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — After two days of presentation, Ghislaine...

The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict - live: Jury finishes day two of deliberation after closings targeted Epstein

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.In closing...
CBS New York

Jury Deliberations Set To Continue In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial is now in the hands of the jury. They are expected to continue deliberations Tuesday. During closing statements Monday, defense lawyers argued Maxwell’s innocence, saying she did not commit the crimes linked to her longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors claimed Maxwell is a dangerous predator who helped Epstein abuse teenage girls. If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.
The Independent

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case sent home for Christmas

The jury deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations into the sex trafficking trial on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of testimonies from the trial.The PA news agency understands that rather than continuing its deliberations on Thursday, the jury will return after the Christmas holiday on December 27.It means Maxwell, who was born on December 25, will spend her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is...
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
The Week

Former FBI informant who thwarted KKK-law enforcement murder plots goes public for his own safety

From 2007 to 2018, Joseph Moore was an undercover informant for the FBI embedded in Florida chapters of the Ku Klux Klan, working to identify and expose law enforcement officials who moonlighted as Klansmen. After he testified against three state prison guards who had recruited him to murder a former inmate, Moore got a new name and moved with his family to a Florida subdivision, and he went public Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press, he said, in part because he believes the Klan has tracked him down and wants to harm him, his wife, and their four kids.
The Independent

Will Ghislaine Maxwell take the stand in her sex-trafficking trial?

With the court adjourned on Thursday in the second week of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial due to the illness of an attorney, the prosecution’s plans to rest their case could be delayed.The final accuser of Ms Maxwell, Annie Farmer, was due to take the stand and the government case against the British socialite was expected to wrap up on Friday.That puts the emphasis on Ms Maxwell’s legal team as it is then their turn to call witnesses to defend their client against the six charges to which she must answer.But will the defendant testify herself?Once the prosecution rests, Judge...
WJFW-TV

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense rests its case

New York - Ghislaine Maxwell's defense has rested its case after two days of presenting evidence on the British socialite's behalf. Not among that evidence was testimony from the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate herself. Around a half-hour after Maxwell told the court Friday she would not testify in her own...
